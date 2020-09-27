American International Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,343 SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG)

American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of SB Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 204.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ SBFG opened at $12.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SB Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $94.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.27.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that SB Financial Group Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised SB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

SB Financial Group Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.