23,073 Shares in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Harvard Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBIO. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 21,724.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 70.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 50.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 11.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBIO. TheStreet upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ HBIO opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.44 million, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 7.74%.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

