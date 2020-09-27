American International Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN)

American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Citizens at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 219.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Citizens during the second quarter worth $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Citizens during the second quarter worth $380,000. M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the first quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the second quarter valued at $4,477,000. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Citizens from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $20.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67. Citizens Holding has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $27.94.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.82 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 12.18%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

Citizens Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

