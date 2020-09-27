American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at $31,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 255.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter.

VOYA stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. Voya Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.66). Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VOYA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.18.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

