Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,404 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of CorePoint Lodging worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPLG. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 275.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 86.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPLG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

NYSE CPLG opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. CorePoint Lodging Inc has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.74.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.53). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 48.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

