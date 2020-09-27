American International Group Inc. Buys Shares of 20,429 Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX)

American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knott David M boosted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 407,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDTX opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.85. Cidara Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $4.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.45% and a negative net margin of 173.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

