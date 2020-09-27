Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 639,609 Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 639,609 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Clovis Oncology worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 61.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 492.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

CLVS stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $39.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Clovis Oncology Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.