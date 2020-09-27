Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,609 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,653 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 91.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 88,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 104.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 390,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 198,892 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 8.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE BCH opened at $15.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.40. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $612.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.90 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 20.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

