American International Group Inc. Makes New Investment in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth $9,190,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth $8,000,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth $6,220,000. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth $741,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AdaptHealth by 13.6% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 243,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 29,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

AHCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 66.90 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $18.25.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.36 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

