Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 71.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 242,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 101,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 359.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 121,821 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 90,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 284,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 59,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.70 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

