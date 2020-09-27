Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 57,098 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $6,229,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 958,179 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 443,935 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 653,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 288,781 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 161.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 423,555 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 261,448 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,565,000. 14.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $17.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

