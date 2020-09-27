Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,577 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Waitr were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTRH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waitr by 255.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after buying an additional 1,199,936 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waitr during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Waitr by 31.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waitr by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waitr by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 72,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Waitr stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $374.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -4.30. Waitr Holdings Inc has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $5.85.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. The company had revenue of $60.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Waitr Holdings Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WTRH shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of Waitr in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Waitr in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Waitr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

