Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 60,989 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 119.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 32,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 82,160 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $4,737,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $3,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

BJRI stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $669.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 2.07.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.82. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $128.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Stephens increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.76.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

