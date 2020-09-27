Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 33,214 Shares of Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,214 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.33% of Gladstone Land worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAND. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 28.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Gladstone Land by 34.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 35.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAND. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Gladstone Land from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.70.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $14.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $328.14 million, a PE ratio of -135.45 and a beta of 0.69. Gladstone Land Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 9.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Land Corp will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.0448 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

