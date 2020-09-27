Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist upgraded Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shutterstock from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE SSTK opened at $52.14 on Friday. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $59.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.45.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.36. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $159.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 91.89%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 2,064,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $95,604,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,937,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,576,986.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $92,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,193,410 shares of company stock valued at $101,154,422 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

