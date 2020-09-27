Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on TARO. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday, August 9th.

TARO stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $99.69. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.66.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($11.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($12.53). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $117.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TARO. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 487,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,821,000 after purchasing an additional 147,456 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 324,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,606,000 after purchasing an additional 68,287 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,086.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 42,585 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,916,000. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,212,000. 12.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

