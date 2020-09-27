SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SPSC. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.38.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 71.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.83. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $83.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average of $64.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.39 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $197,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,923. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $518,051.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,058 shares of company stock valued at $10,327,715. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

