SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SPSC. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.38.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 71.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.83. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $83.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average of $64.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.39 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $197,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,923. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $518,051.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,058 shares of company stock valued at $10,327,715. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Shutterstock Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy
Shutterstock Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
SPS Commerce Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub
SPS Commerce Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub
Head-To-Head Contrast: Able Energy and Match Group
Head-To-Head Contrast: Able Energy and Match Group
Arrow Electronics & Avnet Head-To-Head Analysis
Arrow Electronics & Avnet Head-To-Head Analysis
Contrasting MICT & Diguang International Development
Contrasting MICT & Diguang International Development


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report