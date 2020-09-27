Head-To-Head Contrast: Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE) and Match Group (OTCMKTS:MTCH)

Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Able Energy and Match Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Able Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Match Group $4.76 billion 1.89 $431.13 million $4.53 23.34

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Able Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.2% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Match Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Able Energy and Match Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Able Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Match Group 0 6 12 0 2.67

Match Group has a consensus price target of $113.94, indicating a potential upside of 7.75%. Given Match Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than Able Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Able Energy has a beta of 10.48, indicating that its stock price is 948% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Able Energy and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Able Energy N/A N/A N/A Match Group 1.99% 14.15% 4.88%

Summary

Match Group beats Able Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Able Energy Company Profile

Able Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of retail services. The company was founded on March 13, 1997 and is headquartered in Rockaway, NJ.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc. offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

