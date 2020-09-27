CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) & CEMIG (OTCMKTS:CIG) Critical Contrast

CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) and CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of CLP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of CEMIG shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CLP and CEMIG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLP 0 0 0 0 N/A CEMIG 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dividends

CLP pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. CEMIG pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. CLP pays out 126.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

CLP has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEMIG has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CLP and CEMIG’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLP $10.94 billion 2.18 $621.28 million $0.23 41.01 CEMIG $6.32 billion 0.47 $792.38 million N/A N/A

CEMIG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CLP.

Profitability

This table compares CLP and CEMIG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLP N/A N/A N/A CEMIG 9.11% 21.70% 7.07%

Summary

CEMIG beats CLP on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. As of December 31, 2018, it had equity generating capacity of 19,108 megawatts (MW) and purchasing capacity of 4,597 MW. The company is also involved in the provision of pumped storage and engineering services; research and development, and property investment activities; and retail of electricity and gas. CLP Holdings Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

