Brokerages Anticipate Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Store Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Store Capital posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Store Capital will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Store Capital.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The firm had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on STOR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.73.

STOR stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Store Capital has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $40.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

In related news, CFO Catherine F. Long bought 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,910.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 266,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,058.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Store Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Store Capital by 655.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Store Capital by 25.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Store Capital by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,813,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,262,000 after buying an additional 104,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Store Capital by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 140,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

