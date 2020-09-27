Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TD Securities raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $78.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $82.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.93.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 117.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 69,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

