Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BGNE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Beigene from $235.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $282.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.04. Beigene has a 52 week low of $114.41 and a 52 week high of $282.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $65.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 620.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Beigene will post -17.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total transaction of $276,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,770,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,370,180.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.23, for a total transaction of $57,369.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,206,000.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 415,165 shares of company stock valued at $96,199,366. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 25.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Beigene by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Beigene by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Beigene by 7.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Beigene by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

