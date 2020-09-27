Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.12 and its 200 day moving average is $77.44. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.62 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,625 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $260,688.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $109,241. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 1.4% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,280,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,099,000 after buying an additional 17,364 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cimpress by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,651,000 after purchasing an additional 72,719 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cimpress by 30.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,636,000 after purchasing an additional 149,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cimpress by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,850,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

