$12.40 Million in Sales Expected for Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) to announce $12.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.89 million. Evolus reported sales of $13.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $50.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $44.37 million to $54.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $106.16 million, with estimates ranging from $87.60 million to $146.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 162.50% and a negative net margin of 161.74%.

EOLS has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Evolus from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Evolus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 60,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 903.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 57,564 shares in the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOLS stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $130.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.83. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

