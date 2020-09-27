Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, July 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Argus downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 73.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC stock opened at $130.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.24 and its 200 day moving average is $115.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

