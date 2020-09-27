Kelt Exploration Ltd (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd (OTCMKTS:KELTF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.79.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KELTF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. CIBC raised Kelt Exploration from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of KELTF opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $3.75.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2018, the company held petroleum and natural gas rights in 841,415 net acres of undeveloped land.

