Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 177.22 ($2.32).

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNE. Barclays upped their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price (up from GBX 120 ($1.57)) on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cairn Energy to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 246 ($3.21) to GBX 131 ($1.71) in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of LON CNE opened at GBX 141.70 ($1.85) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 137.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 117.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91. Cairn Energy has a one year low of GBX 57.35 ($0.75) and a one year high of GBX 210 ($2.74).

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

Analyst Recommendations for Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)

