CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

CRNCY has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of CRNCY stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $5.67.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

