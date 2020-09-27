CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

CRNCY has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of CRNCY stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $5.67.

About CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Analyst Recommendations for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)

Receive News & Ratings for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Shutterstock Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy
Shutterstock Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
SPS Commerce Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub
SPS Commerce Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub
Head-To-Head Contrast: Able Energy and Match Group
Head-To-Head Contrast: Able Energy and Match Group
Arrow Electronics & Avnet Head-To-Head Analysis
Arrow Electronics & Avnet Head-To-Head Analysis
Contrasting MICT & Diguang International Development
Contrasting MICT & Diguang International Development


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report