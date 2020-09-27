CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

CIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the second quarter worth $324,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 132.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,176,000 after purchasing an additional 960,161 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 39.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,233,000 after purchasing an additional 535,585 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 84.5% during the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the second quarter worth $26,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIM opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.86. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.32.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.70%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Shutterstock Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy
Shutterstock Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
SPS Commerce Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub
SPS Commerce Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub
Head-To-Head Contrast: Able Energy and Match Group
Head-To-Head Contrast: Able Energy and Match Group
Arrow Electronics & Avnet Head-To-Head Analysis
Arrow Electronics & Avnet Head-To-Head Analysis
Contrasting MICT & Diguang International Development
Contrasting MICT & Diguang International Development


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report