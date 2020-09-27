CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

CIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the second quarter worth $324,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 132.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,176,000 after purchasing an additional 960,161 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 39.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,233,000 after purchasing an additional 535,585 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 84.5% during the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 68,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the second quarter worth $26,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIM opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.86. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.32.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.70%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

