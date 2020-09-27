LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.45.

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NYSE:LYB opened at $69.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day moving average of $62.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,419,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,211,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,474,442 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,627,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,251 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,101 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,905,000 after acquiring an additional 743,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,179,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,249,000 after acquiring an additional 448,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

