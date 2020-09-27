Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARAV shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Aravive from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of ARAV stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 3.05. Aravive has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aravive will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Aravive by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 774,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after buying an additional 75,716 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Aravive by 105.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 82,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aravive by 29.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 19,653 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aravive in the second quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Aravive by 240.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 31,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

