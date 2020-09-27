Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.33.

INDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th.

In related news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $135,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,446,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,081,000 after acquiring an additional 460,518 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 630,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,286,000 after acquiring an additional 424,978 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $13,423,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 176,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 65,270 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,509,000 after acquiring an additional 57,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.55. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.74%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

