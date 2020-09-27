Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.33.
INDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th.
In related news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $135,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.55. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.87.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.74%.
About Independent Bank
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.
Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.