Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) Stock Holdings Cut by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) by 34.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,110 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRK. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 9,747,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,345 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 6,583.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 212,859 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd in the second quarter valued at $2,310,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 11.4% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 799,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 81,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd by 775.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 76,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 67,491 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd alerts:

NYSE NRK opened at $12.86 on Friday. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.