Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $681,000 Stock Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Verisign by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,711,000 after purchasing an additional 179,099 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 1,952.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 38,547 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.75.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $205.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.82. Verisign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.30.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The business had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.43 million. Verisign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.25, for a total transaction of $1,978,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,030,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 29,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total transaction of $6,371,027.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,993 shares in the company, valued at $43,045,942.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,111 shares of company stock valued at $16,830,045 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

