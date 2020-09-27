Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 8,810 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,810 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,296,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPEM opened at $46.31 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $58.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.47.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Stock Holdings Cut by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Stock Holdings Cut by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $681,000 Stock Position in Verisign, Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $681,000 Stock Position in Verisign, Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 8,810 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 8,810 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF
Reinsurance Group of America Inc Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
Reinsurance Group of America Inc Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $686,000 Stock Holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $686,000 Stock Holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report