Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 8,810 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,810 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,296,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPEM opened at $46.31 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $58.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.47.

