Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 6.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 58.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 89,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $92.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.15. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $169.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.95.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.63.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

