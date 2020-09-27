Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,976 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MYI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund by 5,761.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 214,681 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0445 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

