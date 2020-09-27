Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $686,000 Stock Holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.77% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Stevard LLC increased its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the second quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the second quarter worth $415,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPO opened at $51.38 on Friday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $52.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73.

