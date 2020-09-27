SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,645,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,622,000 after purchasing an additional 66,769 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,589,000 after acquiring an additional 27,235 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 509.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,278,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,041,000 after buying an additional 1,068,750 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 947,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,935,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 924,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,849,000 after buying an additional 14,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,752,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,546,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,921,668.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 23.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average is $51.80. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $400.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

