Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 26,671 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 79.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 26,671 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 110.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,663,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $107,059,000 after acquiring an additional 873,780 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 279,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 74,079 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 162.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 43,042 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $4,778,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $1,084,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 519,610 shares of company stock worth $54,796,508. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $108.40 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $116.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -144.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.51 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TNDM. Citigroup raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

