Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 3,508 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 379,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 42,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of BOE stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.