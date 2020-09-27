Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stamps.com by 3,494.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 23.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 22.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STMP shares. Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Stamps.com from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stamps.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.67.

In other Stamps.com news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 51,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $11,190,621.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,399,304.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 304,583 shares of company stock valued at $71,545,045 over the last 90 days. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $238.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.40. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.52. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.05 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

