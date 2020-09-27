Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,819 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXF. CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,136.5% during the 2nd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 298,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after buying an additional 285,432 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,218,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $35.01 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.94.

