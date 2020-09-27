Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,292,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $606,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,500 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,225,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $237,958,000 after purchasing an additional 353,309 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,756,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,669,000 after purchasing an additional 240,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,395,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,245,000 after purchasing an additional 36,099 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 20.0% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,815,000 after purchasing an additional 482,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ST opened at $41.58 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $54.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 74.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $576.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $141,048.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

