Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,459 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,371 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 608,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 4,842.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,001 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at $791,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZION has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

