Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,636 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Catchmark Timber Trust worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 37.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. AXA bought a new stake in Catchmark Timber Trust during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Catchmark Timber Trust by 26.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTT opened at $8.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $421.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 28.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Catchmark Timber Trust from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Catchmark Timber Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.79.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

