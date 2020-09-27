Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $706,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF by 238.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 170,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF by 2,034.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period.

SPVM stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $30.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64.

