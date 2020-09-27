Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $706,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM)

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF by 238.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 170,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF by 2,034.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period.

SPVM stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $30.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Stock Holdings Cut by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Stock Holdings Cut by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $681,000 Stock Position in Verisign, Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $681,000 Stock Position in Verisign, Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 8,810 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 8,810 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF
Reinsurance Group of America Inc Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
Reinsurance Group of America Inc Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $686,000 Stock Holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $686,000 Stock Holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report