EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,077 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in EATON VANCE MUN/SHS during the 1st quarter valued at $420,000.

Shares of NYSE:ETX opened at $21.24 on Friday. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $22.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

About EATON VANCE MUN/SHS

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

