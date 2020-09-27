Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $696,000 Position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 28,072 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Trimble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

TRMB opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.82. Trimble Inc has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $54.51. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $733.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 7,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $387,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,480,523.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,470,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,564.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,972 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,892. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.