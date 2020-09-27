Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,761 Shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 14,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN stock opened at $153.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.61. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a 52 week low of $100.16 and a 52 week high of $164.29.

